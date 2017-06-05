LeBron James Still Confident Cavs Will Win Game 3 After Tough Back-To-Back Losses

Nothing can shake the King’s confidence! LeBron James is focused on keeping the NBA gold in Cleveland! After two devastating losses to the Warriors, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that LeBron is ready to take the W at home in Cleveland! Here’s his plan for Game 3…

They don’t call him the King for no reason. Although the Cavs didn’t lead off on their best foot in the NBA Finals, LeBron James, 32, has got his head on straight. “He’s not wavering, because the Cavs are going home for Game 3 and will stay the course,” a source close to the Cleveland organization told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

If you haven’t noticed, history seems to be repeating itself. “This is the same thing that happened last year,” the source pointed out. Remember, the Cavs were down 2-o to start, and then overcame a 3-1 deficit. And, what ended up happening? — They won the NBA Championship. “So, LeBron expects the same thing to happen this year. The Cavs will make the proper changes to ensure that they come out better than ever in Game 3.”

It’s been no secret that LeBron’s been playing the best postseason basketball of his career in the 2017 Finals. Not only has he been averaging incredible numbers; but, he passed Michael Jordan, 54, on the postseason scoring list. And, in Game 2, he managed to acquire his third triple double, which tied Magic Johnson, 57, for the most in NBA Finals history.

The Cavs shocked their fans when they were swept by the Warriors in Game 1 [113-91] and 2 [132-113]. The dynamic duo, Steph Curry, 29, and Kevin Durant, 28, came out on fire, and were nearly impossible to control on both, offense and defense.

Although the Cavs lost Game 1 and 2, they’ve had standout performances by LeBron, Kevin Love, 28, Kyrie Irving, 25, and Iman Shumpert, 26. Sadly, Tristan Thompson, 26, went scoreless in Game 1, and J.R. Smith, 31, hasn’t been delivering. If the Cavs want to come back from their 2-0 slump, they’re going to need everyone in beast mode. And, LeBron is the right guy to lead that pack and get them back on track.

Another hint that King James didn’t let the Game 2 loss shake him, was his post-game interview on June 4. “I’m not a past guy too much,” James said. “I’m more of a present guy, so we just got to figure out how we can be better in Game 3.”

Although LeBron lives in the present, he did reflect on the Cavs’ Game 2 loss, and he still remained confident. “I thought for the most part with the game plan that we had we tried to execute it as close as possible,” James admitted. And, it paid off. “Much more physical today than we were in Game 1,” he pointed out, adding, “And we forced them to 20 turnovers, and they still beat us pretty good. So we got to be much better too.” Hopefully the Cavs can come back in Game 3, or this may be a shorter Finals series than we thought.

HollywoodLifers, who do you have for Game 3?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.