Kourtney Kardashian Throws Back Shots After Scott Disick Split In ‘KUWTK’ Finale

Drinking to celebrate or forget? Kourtney Kardashian is seen tossing back shots in a clip from ‘KUWTK’s upcoming season 13 finale. We’ve got the video of her partying hard following her split for good from Scott Disick.

The Kardashian sisters are known for their strict diets and fairly tee-totalling ways, so seeing Kourtney Kardashian pounding back booze is pretty surprising! The 38-year-old mother of three is seen downing shots during the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming up on June 11, as sister Kim, 36, says “I’m excited for Kourtney to enjoy the single life,” in a voice over. In addition to slamming drinks, she’s wearing one of those beer-can holding baseball caps that show she’s REALLY in the mood to party. In another clip she looks slightly wasted while dancing with her girlfriends. Go get it girl!

From the look on her face, Kourtney is having the time of her life. It appears that the party time went down when she went on a trip to Mexico with pals Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkins, Hrush Achemyan and Joyce Bonelli in late April, where she really let loose. She was seen on Snapchat dancing along to onetime hookup partner Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito,” and according to Kim’s Twitter account, the girls only vacay included “special brownies,” sex toys, naked cartwheels, and that Kourt threw up in her bed four times. Yikes!

Kourtney definitely deserved to let the good times roll after all of the heartbreak and drama involving baby daddy Scott Disick, 34. He caused her so much pain after desperately trying to get back together with Kourt on a family trip to Costa Rica in Jan., only to have a side-chick nearby at a separate hotel. Kourt’s rejection caused Scott to bail on his family and fly to Miami where he went on a partying bending with a bunch of young models.

“With family, you can really get through anything,” Kim says in another voice over that shows how her other sister Khloe, 32, is having a blissful romance with NBA star Tristan Thompson, 25. “I am really excited about my future” Koko says over a montage of them making out, going to amusement parks and cuddling close. “Kylie is just killing it,” Kim says over shots of her sister being mobbed by fans while Kendall Jenner, 21, is seen exploring her own life as a supermodel. The sisters are all winning on every level, and for Kourtney, that means owning the single life and living it up. These days includes hot hookup action with with 24-year-old model and boy toy Younes Bendjima.

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in for E!’s KUWTK season 13 finale on June 11?