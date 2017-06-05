Kourtney Kardashian ‘Furious’ With Scott Disick: He’s Not Allowed To Be Alone With Kids

Kourtney Kardashian is not happy with the fun Scott Disick’s been having and now he has to pay the consequences! Kourtney is ‘furious’ with Scott after he very publicly hooked up with multiple women in Cannes and now, he is not allowed to be alone with his kids.

It looks like Scott Disick, 34, is facing harsh consequences for his action-packed trip to Cannes. The former love and mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, knows what Scott’s been up to and she is not happy! In fact, she’s “furious” with him, an insider told E! News. The former couple is reportedly not speaking at the moment and although Scott can still see his children, he cannot do so alone. The report states that an assistant or handler is present in place of Kourtney whenever Scott’s children, Mason Disick, 7, Penelope Disick, 4, and Reign Disick, 2, visit with him.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise since Scott’s PDA-filled rendezvous behavior with women, which included actress Bella Thorne, 19, stylist Chloe Bartoli, 26, and model Ella Ross, 19, was anything but fatherly. The report continues to proclaim that the bad boy has apparently been hooking up with multiple women, but he hasn’t committed to anyone in particular yet. Despite his single status, we can see why Kourtney would still worry about the children possibly being around all kinds of women! Slow down, Scott!

Kourtney seemed to have her own fun in Cannes when she made headlines getting cozy with new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, and although she’s obviously upset about Scott’s recent behavior, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty has never been one to be shy about flaunting what she’s got so we’re sure she’s not letting it affect her confidence. Despite all the drama, we hope these two can come up with a way to be civil for their children’s sake!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott has a right to see his children alone after his recent behavior? Tell us now!

