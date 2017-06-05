Brandy Saved By Kim K’s Uncle After Passing Out On Plane — Did You Hear That, Ray J?

Talk about a small world! When Brandy fell unconscious on a plane on June 2, there was luckily a doctor on-board — and it just so happened to be her brother, Ray J’s, ex, Kim Kardashian’s, uncle.

Kim Kardashian’s uncle came to the rescue when Brandy, 38, fell unconscious on an airplane June 2. As we previously reported, the singer passed out on a Delta plane before takeoff, causing a panic amongst passengers and sending the aircraft back to the terminal. Luckily, there was a doctor on-board the flight, who helped tend to the 38-year-old before paramedics rushed onto the plane — and it was the Kardashian girls’ uncle, according to TMZ! In case you can’t figure out the connection that makes this even crazier, remember: Brandy is the sister of Ray J, Kim’s ex-boyfriend who she made her infamous sex tape with!

Brandy was removed safely from the plane, and reportedly regained consciousness while waiting for an ambulance in the Los Angeles airport. However, she was taken to the hospital to get checked out, and TMZ reports she’s going to be “okay.” A passenger who was sitting next to Brandy on the plane said the singer took a pill before passing out, although that has not been confirmed. Brandy was released from the hospital on the same day of her admittance.

“Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting,” a post on her Instagram page read. “She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally. She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 am flight. The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days.” We wish her a speedy recover!

