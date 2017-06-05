Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Kiss & Cuddle In ‘KUWTK’ Finale Promo

Love is in the air! The chemistry between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is off the charts, in the brand new ‘KUWTK’ preview of the season 13 finale. Kissing and cuddling, the cute couple was packing on the PDA, looking more blissful than ever!

Relationship goals! Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 26, are head over heels about each other and they are clearly ready to show the world they’re the real deal. In the brand new 30-second teaser for the finale of the 13th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star talks about their blossoming romance. “I am really excited about my future,” she gushes with a glowing smile on her face. Ah, to be in love! While looking up to kiss the 6’9″ tall Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, Khloe looks happier than ever as they pack on the PDA.

It’s clearly going to be an action-packed finale, given Kim’s commentary in the teaser. She admits, “I’m excited for Kourtney [Kardashian] to enjoy the single life. I just think Kendall [Jenner] wants to find her own place in the world. Kylie [Jenner] is just killing it.” With so many changes taking place, Khloe admits, “It’s all about the unknown in this family right now, guys.” Her family seems to love her relationship with Tristan, as they’ve even supported him during game season. In a prior episode, Kourtney and Khloe cheered on the Cavs star from home while watching him play!

Khloe and Tristan have been dating since late last year and they’re getting closer every day. Even though they’ve been the subject of split rumors before, she proved they’re still going strong by always sticking by his side! Khloe even made Cavaliers themed cookies in the form of jerseys for Tristan, since he’s currently playing in the NBA Finals. What a super sweet gesture — literally!

As far as walking down the aisle goes, Khloe and Tristan are still enjoying the honeymoon phase. As we previously reported, “They have talked about marriage, and about starting a family together, it’s definitely on the cards, but it’s still some way down the line right now,” a source close to the KUWTK reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Nothing wrong with that!

