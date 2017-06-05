Khloe Kardashian’s Feud With Caitlyn: She Always Sided With Lamar During Split

Yikes. The feud between Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon, and HollywoodLife.com has learned that Khloe feels betrayed by Caitlyn because she often sided with Lamar Odom during their tumultuous split.

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, has betrayed Khloe Kardashian, 32, in unspeakable ways. Despite their once close connection, Caitlyn’s put a massive wedge between her and the entire Kardashian clan, including her own daughter, Kendall Jenner, 21. In fact, family insiders are telling HollywoodLife.com that Khloe’s beef with Caitlyn stems back to her “Bruce” days — and Khloe’s split from ex-husband, Lamar Odom. “Khloe has always felt that Bruce had always sided with Lamar when they were together,” the insider shared. “[Bruce] never really saw things from Khloe’s perspective.” Eek. Something like that can definitely crack the foundation of a tight knit relationship.

The insider added that when Bruce transitioned to Caitlyn, she and Khloe “continued to not talk as much for one reason or another.” And now? “Khloe’s life has been devoted to her own things and Tristan,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Add to that she really doesn’t have anything in common with Caitlyn and doesn’t want Caitlyn to be around any of her relationships. So, it has just been a storm of events that have equaled them not to be close anymore or anytime soon.” It’s definitely sad to hear that Khloe and Caitlyn have such a deep rift between them, but we have to admit we totally see Khloe’s side of it. Caitlyn is Khloe’s stepfather and therefore should have been there for her instead of Lamar during their split.

