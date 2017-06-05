Kerry Washington Stuns In Sequins At CFDA Awards

We love, love, love Kerry Washington and she looked amazing, yet again, at the CFDA Awards in New York City on June 5.

It’s a huge night for designers and celebrities alike and Kerry Washington did not disappoint with her fashion forward look. She attended wearing Prabal Gurung and looked absolutely gorgeous. The head to toe dress was sequins and strapless, and accentuated with a wide yellow “belt.” Hosted by Seth Meyers, the show took place in NYC on June 5. Kerry was a presenter at the prestigious event, giving the award to the winner of the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent.

Prabal Gurung posted a sketch of the design on Instagram and wrote: “A labour of love created for the one and only Kerry Washington. PG Muse Kerry Washington wears the Atelier Prabal Gurung lemon, jasmine and ivory paillette and Swarovski Crystal holi powder brushstoke hand embroidered strapless gown to present at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards. Designed with the support of @swarovski.”

Along with her outfit, we were obsessed with her hair and makeup. Her rocked the “wet look” in her hair along with super dark, smokey eyes paired with a nude lip. She’s a Neutrogena brand ambassador, so you can get her look at the drugstore — love that! Her go-to hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant Drew frequently uses the Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo to get rid of any buildup on the scalp, followed by the Neutrogena Triple Repair Deep Recovery Hair Mask used as a conditioner to make hair super soft and shiny before red carpet events. It looked super healthy, that’s for sure!

Kerry is taking her role as a Neutrogena Ambassador and Creative Consultant a step further this summer. She just posted on Instagram a cute image of her holding their sunscreen and urging everyone to stay safe. She wrote: “Teaming up again with @Neutrogena to ensure you don’t let someone you love go uncovered this Summer. Help teach your kids to use sunscreen by applying it on yourself so they can see you – then have them #MimicMommy #proudcreativeconsultant.” We love that!

