Kanye West has every reason to call himself a creative genius. Two of the rapper’s never-before-heard tracks leaked online on June 4 — and just wait until you hear the collaborations! Migos, Young Thug, and A$AP Rocky produced absolute magic.

THANK YOU YEEZUS! Finding out that there are not one, but TWO unheard Kanye West, 39, tracks floating around in the universe is like experiencing Christmas and your birthday at the exact same time. The first single is reportedly called “Hold Tight,” which features epic collaborations with Young Thug and Migos. It begins with Kanye’s signature autotune and transitions into a heavy bass line that’s going to make all the ladies in the club want to twerk once it’s officially released. The “Famous” hitmaker raps about “f*cking white b*tches,” which has become a pretty common theme in his projects, and even drops Miley Cyrus‘ name multiple times!

The second track, “Euro (Switch Hands)” supposedly features A$AP Rocky. This single has a similar theme to “Hold Tight,” meaning Kanye raps about women and doing naughty things to them in the bedroom. Needless to say both tracks are insanely catchy and worth listening to. YOU CAN HEAR KANYE’S UNRELEASED MUSIC HERE. But if the father-of-two is so proud of his success, why wouldn’t he release “Hold Tight” and “Euro (Switch Hands)” on the Life Of Pablo album? Well, rumor has it that these two songs are going to appear on his NEXT album, so there’s a lot to look forward to if that’s true!

While it’s unclear where the hits originated from, Music Mafia is the website that provided the unofficial links on YouTube. You can listen to the songs there as well. Kanye has not yet commented on the leaks, but we have a feeling he won’t be that upset over it. These days nothing gets him down and he’s all about being a family man! “Kim [Kardashian], Kanye and their kids are having an amazing time together on vacation,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After a wild year, Kim is relieved to be with Kanye and the children away on a vacation.” See? He’s living in bliss!

