Justin Trudeau Slams Trump For Rejecting Paris Accords: We Don’t ‘Agree’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped by ‘Kelly & Ryan’ for a lighthearted interview, and talked his relationship with President Donald Trump. They actually get along pretty well, with one major exception: they’re NOT on the same page when it comes to the environment.



The Niagara Falls episode of Kelly & Ryan on June 5 featured a surprising guest: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The prime minister, 45, was in for a bit of an awkward interview that started with hosts Kelly Ripa, 46, and Ryan Seacrest, 42, grilling him on basically what it’s like to be so hot! The topic quickly shifted though, to a different (but way worse) topic — what it’s like dealing with United States President Donald Trump, 70. As it turns out, they get along just fine. Not the answer we were expecting!

“The relationship between our two countries is unbelievably deep,” Trudeau told Kelly and Ryan. “[Canada and the United States] are connected like no two countries in the world. We have millions of jobs that connect with each other. That won’t stop. [Trump and I] have a good, constructive working relationship.” Very diplomatic answer. But the “that won’t stop” comment is very telling. It seems like he’s implying that there are circumstances that could jeopardize that relationship.

“There’s a lot of things we agree on, and there are things we don’t, like the current environmental situation. I think there are a lot of good jobs in the environment that we’re building for, so we don’t agree on that,” Trudeau told Kelly and Ryan. He’s referring to Trump’s extremely controversial decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement. It’s a pact between nearly every country in the world to complete steps to battle climate change by 2020.

Trump’s withdrawal means we join only Syria and Nicaragua in not signing the accords. It’s a major misstep that sets a disturbing stance on climate change. Trump clearly doesn’t believe that he’s damning the US and the world. Trudeau understandably thinks this is absurd, even if he’s saying so politely.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump withdrawing from the Paris accords will damage the US’s relationship with our closest allies? Let us know what you think.