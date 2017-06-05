Justin Bieber is showing what an incredibly big a heart he has in Manchester! After performing for the One Love concert, the pop star decided to hang out with the Manchester Storm hockey team for a game. The singer looked like a perfect fit with the guys as he posed for group photos!

Justin Bieber, 23, is not going to let this horrible tragedy ruin the spirits of the people in Manchester. The singer performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4 to support and help raise money for families who lost loved ones during the bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert. After the show, Justin decided to make the most of his time in the city and spent it with the Storm for a hockey game. The pop star put on a uniform, strapped on his ice skates and put smiles on lots of people places! The team posted some group shots with Justin on Twitter on June 5. The caption reads, “Not once, not twice, but THREE times! Welcome back to the @Mcr_Storm again, @justinbieber.” Justin is no stranger to the sport since he showed off his skating skills for the All-Star Celebrity Shootout game at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles last Jan.

Justin gave a truly epic performance at theOne Love Manchester benefit concert, where he sang his hits “Coldwater” and “Love Yourself.” His performance caught the attention of lots of people, including his former girlfriend Selena Gomez, 24. Selena chatted with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash-Up on June 5 where she discussed how much she enjoyed seeing Justin on stage to honor the victims in the concert bombing. “It was beautiful,” Selena said about Justin’s performance. “I thought everyone did such a beautiful job. It was so gorgeous. I loved how [Ariana] ended it. I thought Justin did great. It was really beautiful.” How sweet!

A number of other stars gave incredible performances at the concert, including Miley Cyrus, 24, Katy Perry, 32, and Coldplay. Ariana put on a brave face as she sung lovely renditions of her hits “Break Free” and “Be Alright.” She finished the night with a spectacular performance of “Over the Rainbow,” which left all of us in tears.

