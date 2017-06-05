Taylor Swift Trying To ‘Take It Slow’ With New BF Joe Alwyn — She’s ‘Crazy’ About Him

Aww! We’re loving the fact that Taylor Swift is finally coming out of seclusion and is bringing along new boyfriend Joe Alwyn with her. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s doing her best to take things slow in their romance, but it’s so hard because she’s totally crazy about him.

Hopefully we can expect some amazing love songs on Taylor Swift‘s next album because the 27-year-old is head over heels for her new guy Joe Alwyn, 26. It’s been just over a month since their undercover romance was revealed and there are so many reasons why she’s falling for the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk star. “She loves how laid back and non-Hollywood Joe is, how chill and cool — even though he’s an actor, he’s totally not into ‘the scene.’ Taylor also loves his sense of humor, and she’s a sucker for a British accent, so that definitely scores brownie points!” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We all know how much Taylor loves those accents, after dating Englishmen Harry Styles, 23, and Tom Hiddleston, 36. Her longest serious relationship to date was with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, 33, so she totally attracted to guys from the British Isles. The fact that Joe was born and raised in London obviously is a plus for her!

“They have a really strong mental connection, in addition to an insane physical attraction, and, even though they have led drastically different lives, they actually have a surprising amount in common,” our insider adds. “Taylor really is reigning herself in as much as possible, and trying not to rush things, but it’s super tough for her as she’s kind of an all or nothing kinda girl.”

Isn’t that the truth! Taylor has never been one to just casually date a guy, as all of her romances tend to turn serious quickly. But after seeing how her relationship with Tom went from zero to one hundred so fast, only to crash and burn after a few months, we can totally see why she’s taking her time with Joe. It’s probably going to be a long time before we get pics off hot make out sessions on the beach like we did with the singer and The Night Manager star, so for now we’re just going to have to settle with chaste pics of the couple having morning coffee on a Nashville balcony.

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Taylor and Joe will make their official debut as a couple?