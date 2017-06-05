Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Look Like Modern Day ‘Brady Bunch’ In Cute Family Pic

Sunday fun-day! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent the end of their weekend swimming with their children! The couple united their little ones for a day in the sun and they were all smiles in a family photo! See the cute snap, here!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, continue to give us all of the feels! The couple posed for a sweet family photo on June 4 with their children — Jennifer’s 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max and Alex’s girls, Ella Alexander, 9, and Natasha Alexander, 12. The pair joined their children for a “Sunday fun-day” swim and we have to say, they look like one big happy family!

The singer and the former MLB star haven’t been afraid to flaunt their fast-moving relationship. J.Lo and A-Rod have been heating up fast, and he recently visited her at work in New York City. Alex stopped by the Shades of Blue set on May 19, where he captioned of photo of Jennifer, “My girl.” And, we’re guessing that he’s a regular on set, since he showed off his own custom seat with his name on it!

Jennifer and Alex first sparked romance rumors in March 2017. They were privately seeing each other before they stepped out in public together that same month. The couple made their relationship red carpet official, when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together on May 1!

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙📷@lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

There’s been wild rumors that Alex may pop the question to J.Lo in 2017. However, the pair have admitted that they’re just having a good time right now. But, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, that although they’re in no rush, the couple have discussed their future together. Fingers crossed!

Jennifer had the twins with her ex, Marc Anthony, 48. He and Jennifer married in 2004 and then announced their separation in July 2011. The pair were divorced by April 2012. Although their marriage did not work out, Jennifer and Marc have remained amicable since their split.

Alex had his girls with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, 44. The former Yankee married Scurtis in 2002 and she filed for divorce in 2008. She claimed Rodriguez had cheated on her multiple times during their marriage.

