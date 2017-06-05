Isaiah Mustafa Talks ‘Shadowhunters’ 2B Premiere: ‘Be Wary’ Of Sebastian

Phew! Are we the only ones sweating after the ‘Shadowhunters’ season 2B premiere on June 5?! HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to Isaiah Mustafa AKA Luke about his pack’s infighting, Izzy’s new hunk Sebasian, Clary’s shocking revelation and so much more!

We should have known that the season 2B premiere of Shadowhunters would be explosive after the Soul Sword was activated in the finale, and it totally didn’t disappoint. From Clary [Katherine McNamara] learning that Jace [Dominic Sherwood] isn’t really her brother, to the Greater Demon wreaking havoc, to Isabella [Emeraude Toubia] meeting a new hunk named Sebastian [Will Tudor] everything was crazy! Luckily Isaiah Mustafa AKA Luke sat down with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY to talk about everything that went down and what’s to come.

“The greater demon is just scratching the surface,” Isaiah explained about the new menace in the Shadow World. “That’s going to kind of lead us into everything but it definitely does open the book, it lights the match.” Another new character in the premiere is Sebastian, a sexy blond guy helping Izzy through her Yin Fen addiction. However, Isaiah warns us to watch out for him! “You always want to kind of keep everybody at arms length,” he said. “It’s hard to trust them and just let them in but on the surface he seems like a great guy. I don’t know, I’d be a little wary of that. If he seems too good to be true, it’s probably too good to be true.”

Of course, the biggest thing from the premiere was Clary finally learning that Jace isn’t her real brother, which of course throws everything in her mind into chaos. She loved Jace before believing they were related, but now she’s with Simon [Alberto Rosende]. So what does Luke think? “I don’t think he’s going to push her toward anybody because he understands that whatever her decision is, it’s hers to make,” said Isaiah of his character. “He’s going to be supportive but I think if she asks for advice, he’ll definitely give it.”

Valentine is now captive in the Institute, but his seeming attempt to help Jace and Clary confused us. Isaiah explained what he’s doing. “If you put yourself in his shoes, from his standpoint, he just wants to put his family together, that’s all hes trying to do,” he explained. “He’s a die hard, he believes what he believes and wants his family with him. So he’s just doing what he thinks is the best thing to do. I think he’s just trying to convince them. You remember how Darth Vader didn’t try to kill Luke at first? He wanted him to come over to his side.” Living for the Star Wars comparison! Evil dads, am I right?

Luke has some problems of his own, from his pack turning on him to his prying new partner Molly. “You can’t worry a werewolf!” said Isaiah. “Luke doesn’t care whether people like him. He’s concerned about where this new Downworld Shadowhunter relationship is going to go and where the lines are going to be drawn between different characters. What’s coming up toward the end of 2B will push the shadow world in a direction that I’m not sure he’s ready to go in.”

As for the partner? “She’s in a new position and she’s asking questions because she sees things that don’t really add up. She’s like ‘whats going on here? We’re both cops you should tell me everything.'” Her suspicious attitude made us question her motives, so Isaiah confirmed shes not a Downworlder undercover… yet. “Well what we know right now, she’s a mundane. Who knows if that changes? We just don’t know.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the explosive season premiere and what’s to come? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.