Pipe down, haters! Ireland Baldwin proved once again that she’s not letting body-shamers get to her by posing topless and showing a LOT of skin on Instagram June 4. What do you think of her latest sexy pic!?

Ireland Baldwin, 21, has never been afraid to show some skin, and that’s no different in her latest Instagram post! The gorgeous model closed out the weekend by posting a photo of herself wearing nothing but light-wash jeans, revealing her toned tummy and major side boob in the topless shot. To keep things Instagram friendly, Ireland made sure to cover up her nipples in the pic, but there’s still a whole lot of skin on display in a super classy way. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old kept things super natural in the shoot, showing off her makeup-free face as she glared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the pic, Ireland looks identical to her mother, Kim Basinger, and she’s growing up right before our eyes! She’s no stranger to stripping down on social media, despite what the critics say. Ireland has not been shy about standing up to body-shamers and critics on multiple occasions, most recently on June 1, when she posted a photo of herself in her bra and underwear and captioned it with a long rant to her haters.

“This is who I am, take it or leave it,” she wrote. “I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I’m not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I’m not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I’m not going to be told that I’m damaged goods because of my tattoos. Most days I’m self conscious, but today I love every curve and edge.” The message continued with inspirational words for her followers, urging them to be proud of themselves no matter what. SLAY, girl!

