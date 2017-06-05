How Halle Berry, 50, Looks Half Her Age — Copy Her Skincare Secrets

Everyone was looking at Halle Berry’s stomach as she sparked pregnancy rumors on June 3, but we were looking at her face! See how she stays so young looking below!

Halle Berry, 50, looks amazing. The star sparked pregnancy rumors as she clutched what appeared to be a baby bump at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, but couldn’t stop thinking about her amazing beauty routine, because she looked gorgeous! Halle previously spilled her routine to InStyle: “My routine of taking care of my skin is always the same. I use a cleanser, toner, moisturize, then use eye cream. I also like to do facials from Red Carpet Facial. I have to do my Red Carpet Facial once a week.” She’s referring to Olga Lorencin’s Red Carpet Facial in a Box. Olga is a celebrity aesthetician loved by stars like Viola Davis, Emily Blunt, and Eva Mendes. But you don’t have to be a Hollywood star to get their look! Her Red Carpet Facial in a box is designed for at-home use!

First, you apply a peel — it’s super effective yet gentle and won’t leave you red and peeling. Then, you apply the “neutralizer,” which is a cleanser, basically. Last, apply her polishing mask. Let sit for 15 minutes. Done! Only 3 steps for a Hollywood-inspired glow! Halle says what I’ve been saying forever — skincare is just as, if not more important, that makeup: “When you take care of your skin, you have a nice, beautiful palette to put makeup onto. I find that the makeup goes on better, lasts longer, and wears better. You can actually get away with wearing less when you’ve got a good palette to start with.”

She also likes misting her face with rosewater as a makeup primer or mid-day hydrator. “I’m constantly changing, evolving, and aging, and I want to stick with what works for me and my skin now.” If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, Halle! You look totally stunning!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try Halle Berry’s skincare routine?

