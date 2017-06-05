Halle Berry Rolls Her Eyes At Pregnancy Rumors & Posts Sexy Pic In Response

REX/Shutterstock

Halle Berry would like everyone to stop saying she’s pregnant, please! The 50-year-old actress denied baby rumors with an epic response on Instagram, along with the sexiest photo — no baby bump in sight. This is so good!

“Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉” Halle Berry, 50, captioned a photo she posted to Instagram just hours after the internet freaked that she could be pregnant. The tongue in cheek comment was a nod to the fact that people thought she had a small baby bump while walking the red carpet at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball. Guys — it’s just a food baby! Halle apparently treated herself to a fabulous dinner on June 3 before hitting the event in a tight dress. Whatever; she still looks incredible!

Halle’s caption came attached to a super-sexy photo, which showed her lying in bed and giving the camera a sultry, smoldering look. Halle’s hair is loose, wavy, and covering her face, adding to the absolute sexiness as she peeks out from behind her perfect bangs to stare at the camera. There’s a shadow over her body so it’s unclear if she’s undressed or wearing some skimpy PJs in bed. Can you believe that this woman is 50 years old?

Everyone probably should have known that Halle wasn’t actually rocking a baby bump — at least not one that big. She posted an insanely good nude pic on Instagram just three weeks earlier, and her stomach was impossibly flat. There wasn’t even a hint of a bump! She captioned the photo “no fear”. It certainly takes a lot of courage to pose nude in front of the world. Will she do it again to prove once and for all that she really doesn’t have a baby bump?

HollywoodLifers, did you think Halle was pregnant, or were you sure it was just a food baby? Let us know!

