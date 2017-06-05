Halle Berry may be a mama for the third time around! The glamorous and totally talented 50-year-old actress showed up to the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, and fans are buzzing that she may be pregnant because she appeared to be cradling a baby bump on the carpet!

Halle Berry, 50, always looks amazing, and that was no different when she arrived at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on June 3. The 50-year-old had heads turning on the red carpet at the event, and speculation quickly began that she may be expecting her third child when she was photographed with her hands cradling her stomach! Pregnancy rumors immediately started swirling on the Internet, and Halle did have quite a glow about her as she rested her hands on the apparent bump with a huge smile on her face.

The actress rocked a shimmering, silver sequined dress with a thin strip of sheer black paneling at the neck, and stretching from her knee to ankle, beyond where the sparkling sequins stopped. Halle accessorized it with a stylish silver coat. As always, Halle needed very little to make her look absolutely gorgeous, though she did highlight her looks by pulling her iconic auburn hair back in messy ponytail and dabbing on a little nude lipstick. Strappy silver heels rounded out the ensemble. We cannot think of a better maternity look, though we can’t confirm that Halle’s alleged baby bump is legit yet! Click here to see pics of 2017’s best celebrity baby bumps.

Halle is mother to two beautiful children. She had her first child, a daughter named Nahla, 9, with French Canadian model Gabriel Aubry in March 2008. The couple split in 2010 and were involved in a very public custody battle for two years. Halle then married her third husband, Olivier Martinez and had her son Maceo, 3, in 2013. Halle and Olivier got divorced in December 2016. Halle currently appears to be single, but is always catching men’s eyes!

