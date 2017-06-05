Hailey Baldwin Dating NBA Star Chandler Parsons? Getting Cozy With Bella Thorne’s Ex

What do we have here?! Hailey Baldwin was photographed hanging out with Bella Thorne’s former fling, NBA star Chandler Parsons, by the pool at the Montage on June 4. Could they be the hottest new couple in Hollywood?

Hailey Baldwin, 20, was spotted chilling by the pool at her ex-bf Justin Bieber’s fave spot – the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills – on June 4, and she had hunky Memphis Grizzlies baller Chandler Parsons, 28, by her side! Chandler was recently rumored to be dating Bella Thorne, 19, but now it seems like Bella might be reuniting with her ex Gregg Sulkin. So, could Chandler be moving on with Hailey? Click here to see the pics!

The duo definitely looked cozy hanging out in the pool, chatting in the hot tub, and laying in lawn chairs together. Hailey looks hotter than ever in a floral swimsuit with her abs and curves on full display. Chandler looks pretty good, too, in a pair of red swimming trunks. Baywatch, anyone? However, TMZ reports that the pair are just pals that have known each other for a long time and hang out when they’re both in Los Angeles. Bummer!

It makes sense that Hailey and Chandler wouldn’t date because he allegedly had a romance with Hailey’s BFF Kendall Jenner, 21, earlier this year. Even back then, Hailey accompanied Kenny to Chandler’s basketball games to cheer him on. It definitely looks like they’re just old friends. He’s also allegedly hoping to get back with his ex Savannah Chrisley. Oh well, we can still enjoy the sexy pool pics!

