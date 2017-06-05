Bella Thorne & Gregg Sulkin Hooking Up Again — He Believes She’s His ’Soulmate’

Gregg Sulkin and Bella Thorne have been fueling romance rumors since she got back to Los Angeles after a disastrous trip to the Cannes Film Festival with Scott Disick — and fans are loving it. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Gregg thinks Bella really is his ‘soulmate.’

Gregg Sulkin, 25, and Bella Thorne, 19, were hot and heavy during their intense public romance that sadly fizzled out last year. Recently, the Famous In Love actress has been leading fans to believe she and Gregg might be hooking up again and no one seems happier about the possible rekindled romance than the British heartthrob himself. “Gregg loves everything about Bella,” an insider close to Gregg told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her style, her attitude, her energy, her soul — he’s crazy about her and always has been.”

“Gregg was heartbroken when they split last year, and he’s missed Bella so much — he’s always believed she’s his soulmate,” the source added. “Right now they’re not officially back on, but they’re hooking up and spending a lot of time together. Gregg isn’t pushing Bella into making any kind of commitment, he’s just enjoying being back with her again.” Click here to see pics of Bella’s sexiest bikinis.

Bella first reignited their romance rumors when she posted a pic on Memorial Day, May 29, of her wearing a sexy bikini while laying on Gregg’s back on a pool raft. The photo was taken the previous day at his birthday party and Bella was there to help him ring in his 25th year right. After being totally betrayed by Scott Disick, 34, on their trip to the Cannes 2017 Film Festival, maybe Bella is really hoping to get back what she had with her former lover. Sounds like Gregg would certainly like that too!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Gregg’s feelings toward Bella? Do you think they really are soul mates? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.