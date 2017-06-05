Uh, awkward! The Black Eyed Peas rocked the One Love Manchester concert on June 4, their first major televised performance since parting ways with Fergie! As the group brought the love to the UK, Fergie found some love in LA by spending time with her husband and son!

While it may be weird to see the Black Eyed Peas perform without her, at least Fergie, 42, has the love and support of her family to help her get through any uncomfortable moments. As will.i.am, 42, apl.de.ap, 42, and Taboo, 41, got the party started in the UK over the June 3 weekend, Fergie was busy spending time with hubby Josh Duhamel, 44, and their 3-year-old son Axl. The Fergie family was even spotted heading to church on June 4, according to Daily Mail, the same day that the Peas played the One Love Manchester tribute concert. While Fergie was giving praise, the Peas were giving love – specifically, they were performing “Where Is The Love” with Ariana Grande, 23, filling in for Fergie.

Huh. Normally, seeing the Black Eye Peas perform with another female singer (who’s 20 years younger than Fergie) would be the ultimate cringe-worthy moment. Yet, all is good with the Peas. After rumors claimed that Fergie had been “kicked out” of the band, a source close to the Peas EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that “she’ll always be a Pea” and that there’s no beef between them. Fergie is just focusing on her solo career. In fact, days before the Peas were rocking the UEFA Champions League in Cardiff, Wales on June 3, Fergie was spotted filming another music video for a track from her upcoming album, Double Dutchess.

ARIANA AND BLACK EYED PEAS SINGING WHERE IS THE LOVE ALONG WITH THE CROWD THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL 😭 #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/h4K13Joam1 — ㅤ (@RihKatyStan) June 4, 2017

will.i.am even went on Twitter to dispel the reports that Fergie had been sacked, saying that though Fergie is focused on her own things, “that doesn’t mean [she’s] out of the group. #BEP4eva.” Fergie also responded online, saying she will always support the Black Eyed Peas and will, apl, and Taboo are her “brothers.” So, while it’s likely that the Peas will perform with other female singers in the future, there’s a more-than-good chance that Fergie will one day return. In the meantime, she has her other “band” – aka Josh and son Axl – to keep her busy as she preps her next album. Where’s the love? There’s the love.

