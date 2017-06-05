Another one! DJ Khaled dropped a sizzling new Drake-featured single on June 5, titled ‘To The Max’ and it’s already stuck in our heads! With its edgy beat and catchy lyrics, these two continually prove they are a dream team. You have to hear this!

We the best! DJ Khaled, 41, pulled out the stops for his epic new track “To The Max” featuring Drake, 30. The hit maker dropped the highly anticipated single on June 5, treating the world to a fresh new sound. Fans are already obsessed after hearing the bass-heavy song with a Drizzy flare! Khaled’s precious son, Asahd, poses with his hands up in the air for the cover art, proving he’s his daddy’s biggest fan! “Asahd said its go time,” he wrote in the caption. Of course, his little boy looked stylish as can be for the special occasion, wearing Jordans and a few gold chains.

Fans already knew Drake and Khaled would surpass expectations, given their impressive track record. The two previously teamed up on “For Free,” a catchy summer banger which appeared on Khaled’s latest album, Major Key. They also slayed the game while collaborating on the sizzling hit tracks “I’m On One,” and “No New Friends” in years prior. After teasing for months about the Drake vocals coming in, Khaled delivered in a major way with their fiery new single!

Ahead of its release, the acclaimed producer teased the track off his forthcoming album Grateful on March 4. “The vocals that we’ve been waiting for, they came in,” he said to Asahd, who stared in awe. “Yeah, but it’s top secret so we can’t let nobody know. Okay? I want to thank you for doing a great job on this Grateful album. You’re doing a great job as the executive producer.” Too cute!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving DJ Khaled’s new track featuring Drake? Tell us!

