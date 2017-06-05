CFDA Awards Live Stream: Watch It Online For Free Here

REX/Shutterstock

You don’t need to score a ticket to the CFDA Awards to get to WATCH all the excitement — simply tune in to watch all the action from the red carpet and the annual award show right here.

The 2017 CFDA Awards on June 5 are mere hours away, and you can watch all the fun, right from The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, when the red carpet kicks off at 6PM on their Facebook Live page, where Brad Goreski will host the live stream. Following all the glam looks, the show will begin at 8:45PM EST. Seth Meyers is hosting the award’s show and a slew of our fave stars are going to be in attendance. Click HERE to WATCH the live stream of the 2017 CFDA Awards. Make sure to tune in!

From Nicole Kidman to Kerry Washington, you won’t want to miss the star power at the show — and fashion’s fave new face, Paris Jackson, is also slated to attend and present an award. Other major names to look out for include models Amber Valetta and Karen Elson, Janelle Monae, Jon Bon Jovi, and Armie Hammer. Designer Rick Owens will accept the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award and Alek Wek will present the International Award to Demna Gvasalia.

This year, Anna Wintour will present the coveted Fashion Icon award to the late Franca Sozzani. Last year, Beyonce was on hand to accept the title, where she stunned in a pinstripe pantsuit and wide-brim hat as she made an entrance to accept her award.

In 2016, the Council of Fashion Designers of America inducted 40 new members, including Brandon Maxwell and Wes Gordon — and we can’t wait to see who takes home top honors tonight! Tune in and check back for all of our up-to-the-minute coverage. Are you excited for the annual awards?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.