Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Take Adorable Stroll With Newborn Baby Lea — Cute First Pics

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s newborn daughter Lea is so adorable, they just couldn’t help but show her off on a Saturday stroll. The couple and their precious, nearly three-month-old baby look like a picture-perfect family in these first pics of them together. Don’t you agree?

How sweet! Bradley Cooper, 42, and longtime love Irina Shayk, 31, were spotted taking newborn daughter Lea De Seine out for a relaxing walk in a leafy green Los Angeles on Saturday, June 3. It’s the first time they were seen out in public with their nearly three-month-old baby girl! Bradley cradled Lea tightly as they strolled through the neighborhood, Irina walking closely behind with their adorable dog, pushing Lea’s stroller. Unfortunately, we still haven’t been able to see their beautiful daughter’s face! It seems like Bradley was intentionally making sure of that by wrapping her up in a large, pink blanket. CLICK HERE to see the pics.

Little Lea was born on March 21 after it was shockingly revealed that Irina was pregnant at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in November 2016! Seriously, she walked that runway in nothing but lingerie, and we were all none the wiser! It made sense then, that she was a little more covered up than usual at the show, wearing a fringed robe at one point with bright red lingerie underneath. One of the prettiest pregnant ladies ever? We think so!

This isn’t the only major project Bradley started this past year! Bradley’s currently filming the (third) remake of the classic A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, 30. Cameras caught Bradley singing on set for the film, and it appears that he’s shooting the singing live. That’s really impressive; most actors film songs in a studio and then lip sync for their musical scenes. He’s certainly a busy B at the moment!

