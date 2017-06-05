Bernice Burgos ‘Confused’ By TI & Tiny Pregnancy Rumors: She ‘Doesn’t Want To Believe It’

Rumors are running rampant that TI and his estranged wife Tiny have a bun in the oven, and his alleged new girlfriend Bernice Burgos is not a happy camper! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY Bernice is very ‘confused’ by the idea that the ex-couple could be expecting!

“Bernice [Burgos] is confused and worried that Tiny could be pregnant,” an insider close to Bernice told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bernice can’t understand how that could even be possible. TI made it clear to Bernice that things were done between he and Tiny and that they were no longer intimate.” Click here to see pics of TI, Tiny and Bernice’s love triangle.

Bernice, 37, has allegedly been seeing TI, 36, for a little while now, and rumor has it they may have even hooked up when he was still with Tiny, 41. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the pair are enjoying their time together, but that TI just can’t get his wife out of his head — and if she is pregnant, that might be why! However, since Tiny filed for divorce from her husband of six years back in December 2016, we didn’t think another baby was in the cards for the couple, who already share three children — Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, 12, Major Philant Harris, 9, and Heiress Diana Harris, 1. But if Tiny is with child, we don’t know what that would mean for Bernice’s future with the rapper.

“Bernice has a strong connection with TI, so the pregnancy news really struck a chord with her,” the source continued. “Bernice can’t imagine that Tiny could be once again carrying TI’s child. Bernice doesn’t want to believe the pregnancy news and she wants answers.” We’ll have to wait and see if Tiny is really having TI’s baby, and if so, how that will affect his relationship with Bernice.

