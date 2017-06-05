Bernice Burgos Twerks In A Gold Thong Bikini On Stage In Barbados — Miss Me, T.I.?

Booty, booty, rockin’ everywhere! T.I.’s rumored new flame Bernice Burgos turned up the heat while visiting Barbados, hitting the stage wearing a gold thong bikini on June 4. When she started showing off her twerking skills, the crowd went wild!

Are you blushing after seeing these hot new pics of Bernice Burgos? The 37-year-old model lived it up to the fullest while visiting the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados. Wearing a gold bikini paired with sheer bottoms, she turned heads from the moment she arrived. T.I.‘s, 36, rumored new flame hosted the Ikini Beach Party on June 4, dressing to impress for the occasion. Things got wild when she hit the stage and showed off her insane twerking skills, causing the crowd to go wild. Fans can’t help but wonder if she’s tempting the rapper from miles away!

Only a few hours ago, the model shook her booty in a thong bikini to Meek Mill‘s, 30, sizzling track “Whatever You Want,” featuring Chris Brown, 28. Bernice seductively danced on the beach and rubbed her curves, calling the single her “favorite summer song.” She’s mingled with hip-hop’s elite before, having appeared in the music video for “Diced Pineapples” during her video vixen days. As we previously reported, T.I. might have competition since, “Chris has a thing for beautiful models and he’s always thought Bernice was sexy AF. They met when she shot DJ Khaled’s ‘Do You Mind’ video and he’s been low key into her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com.

Meanwhile, it looks like TIP is pretty preoccupied with his own life, traveling for his Hustle Gang Tour after splitting from his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. Even though many speculated they have major turmoil going on with their lives at home, the rapper took to Instagram Live on June 3, calling Tiny his former “better half,” while confirming they both have “no shortage of smiles.”

Tiny has now been the subject of pregnancy rumors, since it’s been reported that she’s allegedly expecting T.I.’s fourth child. However, fans aren’t convinced they’re reconciling, given his previous statements. Even so, the rapper isn’t ready to jump into a fully committed relationship — yet.

HollywoodLifers, do you think TIP will feature Bernice in one of his music videos? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.