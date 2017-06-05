Azealia Banks has dropped a song today, June 5, and fans are behind her and the track 100%…even as she continues to be suspended from Twitter due to her racist rant against Zayn Malik. Listen to the new song.

Well, someone’s aiming for a comeback. Azealia Banks, 26, gave us a new song, “Chi Chi,” and fans are here for it; despite her being banned from Twitter, they’re sticking up for the rapper. “Y’all really need to stop sleeping on Azealia Banks,” one fan tweeted following the release of the single. “She’s messy but she makes amazing music. This is so fresh and unique in music rn.” Give it a listen above and decide for yourself!

Azealia, who has famously feuded with Sarah Palin on Twitter and attacked Zayn Malik with racial slurs in May 2016, is still banned from using the platform. That didn’t stop her from trying to create profiles to promote “Chi Chi.” “We’re back, instead of @xocheapy we’re properly @cheapyxo on twitter ! If they delete this one too it’s a conspiracy def!” she wrote on Instagram. (The profile is still active, though it isn’t verified.) Anyway, fans are loving the new song. “NEVER sleep on my girl, Azealia Banks. Whether you like her or not, her talent is undeniable,” one tweeted.

NEVER sleep on my girl, Azealia Banks. Whether you like her or not, her talent is undeniable #ChiChi @XoCheapy — James G. (@ItsJamesG) June 5, 2017

Check out some of the lyrics:

Hands up, it’s a hold up

Keep them pies hot n*gga, pack the heater in the holster

Slip the clip in and pop it, they tried to G me on the quota

I could picture ya noggin’ rockin’, you peasy on the corner

I stretch it with the soda

Whip the cream to the top, pot Betty with the shoulder

Got the keys to the drop top, but I’m in the Rover

Keep them fiends on that clock, clock, came to get the dough up N*ggas, I be wildin’ for that cheddar, for that paper

Island hoppin’ in Bahamas, helicopter to Jamaica

Puerto Rican papi got that product and that peso

Get that Perico on Broadway

Chi Chi get the yayo

You know I’m about it, every dollar on the pay roll

Tell ’em n*ggas we be grindin’ till the motherf*ck*n’ day o’er

Bet you read about it, bet you plottin’, bet you hatin’

Get that perico on Broadway

Chi Chi get the –

