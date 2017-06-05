Australian Woman, 28, Arrested For Brutally Stabbing 13-Month-Old Baby To Death

This is absolutely terrible. Umal Sharif Abdurahman was arrested and charged with murder after she brutally stabbed her infant daughter in the throat on June 4. The woman’s other children, ages 4, 3, and 2, were inside the Reservoir home at the time of the tragic murder. Learn more.

Umal Sharif Abdurahman, 28, of Reservoir, Australia appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 5, where she was charged with one count of murder for the death of her 13-month-old daughter. Abdurahman called her husband around 11 AM on June 4, and told him, “I’ve done something to the baby,” Detective Senior Constable Jennifer Booth told the court [via Herald Sun].

Her husband tried to rush home from work, but asked his brother-in-law to go to Abdurahman’s home to check on the family. When his brother-in-law showed up, one of the children — 4, 3, and 2 — led him to a bedroom and pointed to the injured child. The infant was found with multiple suspected stab wounds and an apparent knife wound to the throat. The little girl sadly died before an ambulance arrived, as reported by the site.

Police arrived to Abdurahman’s home after they were called by a concerned family member. The mother showed no emotion when she appeared in court, Booth revealed, adding that she was suffering from “serious mental health issues.” Abdurahman suffered from schizophrenia and had been admitted to a mental health institution involuntarily, on multiple occasions, according to court docs obtained by the Herald Sun. Upon her arrest, the mother of four was declared unfit for interview by a mental health officer.

Coroners arrive at Reservoir home where child found dead this morning. Neighbour said family African, all children under 10yo @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/5KAWuy4WEx — Aneeka Simonis (@AneekaSimonis) June 5, 2017

The mother appeared in court without a lawyer present. She will not be able to apply for bail because of the seriousness of the charge, according to Magistrate, Bob Kumar.

Neighbors of the family revealed that they had only moved into the Reservoir home just a few months ago. They also claimed that police had been called to the home on several occasions in the short time that Abdurahman and her kids resided there. Bronson Pretty, a neighbor of the family, said that Abdurahman had knocked on his door multiple times, asking for cigarettes and alcohol.

Police are still investigating the incident, but they are not looking for any other person[s] involved with the infant’s death, according to the site.

