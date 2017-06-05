Ashley Graham’s Nude Shoots: Why She Won’t Show ‘Nip And Bush’

Courtesy of Glamour

Ashley Graham is no stranger to stripping down and posing completely nude, and the model candidly opened up about the boundaries she sets before getting naked on set as she smolders in a slew of sexy looks for 'Glamour' magazine's 'sex' issue.

Ashley Graham, 29, smolders on the July issue of Glamour magazine, where the gorgeous model and body-confident champion gets real about her body, posing for nude shoots, and how she stays positive about her figure.

Although we’ve seen Ashley strip down and pose naked on multiple occasions, you shouldn’t ever expect her to go full-frontal — it’s all about keeping it tasteful! She said: “You know, my thing is: If it’s vulgar, and it’s, like, me grabbing my breasts and showing nipple, I’m not going to do it. When I said, ‘I don’t do nip and bush,’ I didn’t feel like I had to be specific as to what kind. So you might even see more nipple coming up. But trust me: You will never see my vagina! [Laughs.]”

Ashley’s ability to break boundaries in her field is so inspiring, and she revealed that even she has days where she doesn’t feel beautiful — and she shared how she gets through it. “Some days I feel like I have superpowers, but some days I feel like I’m the fattest girl in the world. And I talk about my back fat and my cellulite because it’s important to have women in the media addressing the things that society has called flaws,” she said.

The model is all about embracing her curves and her fans love it when she flaunts her size 16 frame — but she said you shouldn’t always expect to see her in a bodycon dress or a bikini! “I don’t think there are a lot of curvier celebrities dressing übersexy. People on social media actually get pissed when I have my body covered. They’re like, ‘Why would you cover your beautiful curves?’ And it’s like, ‘Maybe I felt like wearing a sack today!’”

For more on Ashley, be sure to scoop up a copy of the July issue when it hits newsstands on June 13.

