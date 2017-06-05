Anderson Cooper Calls Kathy Griffin ’Stupid’ Over Trump Beheading: Friendship Over?

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Anderson Cooper furthered his controversial comments about his friend Kathy Griffin’s crazy Trump photo stunt when he called her actions ‘stupid’ in a speech at Kaplan Jewish Community Center. Is their friendship headed for the end?

It seems things are getting more out of hand with this so-called friendship. Anderson Cooper, 50, has further expressed his disappointment in longtime friend, Kathy Griffin, 56, and her Donald Trump photo stunt during a speech on June 4 at Kaplan Jewish Community Center on The Palisades in Tenafly, New Jersey. The handsome journalist has hosted the CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast with Kathy for 10 years but she was recently fired from the gig.

During Anderson’s speech, he said he has not spoken with the comedian since he took to Twitter to express his disappointment in her controversial photos where she is seen holding what appears to be a fake, bloody decapitated head of President Trump. In his Tweet, Anderson called the incident “disgusting and completely inappropriate” and HollywoodLife.com previously reported that Kathy was hurt by his words. As first reported by NorthJersey.com, when asked about the backlash his friend has caused, Anderson didn’t hold back on his stance. “I understand CNN’s decision and I wish her well,” he said. “I don’t think anyone deserves to have their career destroyed because they did something stupid.” Yeah, he definitely wasn’t impressed!

This isn’t the first time Anderson has been outspoken with his opinions on hot issues. Last year, while on Watch What Happens Live, he made headlines when he talked about refusing to have reality show stars, the Kardashians on his own show and his dislike of singer, Britney Spears,35. He’s also made waves with the way he approaches several of the interviews he’s conducted throughout his journalism career including a much talked about eye roll during an interview with the president’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway,50. It seems no matter what’s at stake, Anderson will proudly express his opinions without regret!

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

