Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Golden State Warriors Game 2 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Finals

The NBA Finals may be over before we know it. The Golden State Warriors continued to dominate the postseason, sending a message to LeBron James, 32, Kyrie Irving, 25, and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the Dubs scoring first blood, the Cavs will return to the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California for the second game in the series. Can King James successfully defend his title, or will Kevin Durant, 28, dominate again to give the Warriors another W? Basketball fans better watch every moment to find out.

Though the Cavs were able to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 Finals, the champs may not be so lucky, all because of one man: KD. Kevin Durant blew away the Cavs, scoring 38 points in the first game while racking up 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Steph Curry, 29, also pitched in, netting 28 points – including six 3-pointers. Yet, the night belonged to KD, who made it clear that nothing will stand in between him and the championship.

“We did a great job of covering the 3-point line,” LeBron said after the game, according to ESPN, “but other than that, they played a hell of a game.” LeBron put up 28 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists that day, but it wasn’t enough. Golden State walked out of the Oracle Arena with a 113-91 win, putting them 1-0 over the Cavs. Kyrie scored 24 points, while Kevin Love, 28, finished the night with 15 points and 21 rebounds. Sadly, Tristan Thompson, 26, failed to score during this game, only putting in 4 rebounds and 2 assists during his 22 minutes on the court. It doesn’t seem like he’s defying the [Khloe] Kardashian curse.

