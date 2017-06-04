London Mayor Refuses To Respond To Donald Trump’s ‘Ill Informed’ Twitter Tirade

President Donald Trump has taken London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s words following the June 3 attack on London Bridge horribly out of context and his offensive tweets have voters outraged. However, Khan is not bothered because he has ‘more important things to do’ than respond to Trump.

President Donald Trump, 70, has voters in a frenzy after bashing London Mayor Sadiq Khan in a Twitter tirade on June 4. The insults were based off a statement Khan made in the wake of the previous day’s horrific terrorist attacks in London that killed at least seven people — a statement the president COMPLETELY misconstrued. “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump tweeted, shocking many with the abrasive tweet.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

What Trump was taking out of context was what part of Khan’s statement had used those words, because what the mayor had said was Londoners should not be “alarmed” by a visible increase in police activity on the streets of their city following the attack. “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed,” he said. Khan in no way said that attack itself was not alarming or horrific, telling CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that the incident was “evil and cowardly.” Click here to see pics of the London Bridge attack victims.

Here's what @SadiqKhan actually said. He is right to provide reassurance. I'm standing with resilient London & him. pic.twitter.com/FlsP3n41cZ — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) June 4, 2017

Cheap nasty & unbecoming of a national leader. Sort of thing that makes me want to quit politics on a day like this. Evil everywhere we look https://t.co/ubkQ3CMrJ4 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 4, 2017

But, while tons of voters and other government officials are criticizing Trump’s statement, a spokesman for Khan responded, saying that the mayor doesn’t have time for Trump’s “ill-informed tweet.” “The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services, and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city,” the spokesman said. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets.”

