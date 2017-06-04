Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Glam Makeover & Sexy Style While Visiting The Weeknd

Work it! Selena Gomez is serving up the heat with her fierce fashion sense while visiting her beau The Weeknd in New York City. Taking to Instagram on June 3, she showed off her sexy style and glamorous makeover. Sel looks drop-dead gorgeous!

Selena Gomez, 23, was looking absolutely amazing while visiting her bae in New York City on June 3. So, naturally, she decided to take her look to Instagram to show all her fans just how sexy her style decisions for the trip were! And we have to say The Weeknd, 27, is certainly one lucky man, because the “Hands To Myself” singer was adorable as always, but something about her was just even more captivating! Click here to see pics of Selena and The Weeknd.

Selena sported a high-necked, knee-length, sleeveless black dress that was totally chic, but just subtle enough to complement her intense makeup. It looks like someone may have been playing with a new style because she really focused on the glam, whereas normally she’s a little more simple when putting on her face. The natural beauty had swiped on some dark eye shadow and mascara to create a perfect smoky eye, which contrasted nicely with her usual glowing complexion. Last but not least was her warm, bronze lipstick that matched her flowing auburn hair. Ow, ow!

The beautiful songstress has been meeting up with the “Starboy” singer all over the world ever since they first got together last winter. Selena is quite fond of watching her beau perform at different locations on his tour and has had particularly fun times with him in Brazil, Europe and recently LA! We’re sure they are gonna have a great visit in NYC and many more to come, which means Selena will have even more opportunities to totally stun him with her awesome style!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena’s glamorous look while visiting The Weeknd? Give us all your thoughts below!

