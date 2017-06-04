Scott Disick Reportedly Allowed ‘1 Hour’ To See Kids After Kourtney Kardashian’s Ban

FameFlyNet

Beggars can’t be choosers, right? Scott Disick was allowed only ‘one hour’ to grab lunch with Mason and Penelope in LA on June 3, according to a new report. His brief reunion comes days after Kourtney Kardashian allegedly banned him from seeing their children.

Scott Disick, 34, is back to being a family man. Well, sort of. The reality star, who recently returned home to Los Angeles after a wild week in Cannes, was able to spend ONE HOUR with Penelope and Mason on June 3. His brief reunion with the children comes a few days after Kourtney Kardashian, 38, allegedly banned him from coming in close contact. But hey, he’ll take all the time he can get! “He spent an hour with his older kids at lunch,” a source tells People, confirming that they enjoyed a quick bite at King’s Fish House in Calabasas on Saturday. “He seemed okay. He was just focused on his kids. They seemed happy to see him. The kids hadn’t seen him for weeks and really missed him.”

NO KIDDING! The father-of-three spent nearly two weeks traveling all around Europe mingling with a different woman each night. The party festivities began in Cannes and eventually took him to Ibiza, Monaco, and London. So far we’ve counted about 8 different hookups, including Bella Thorne, Maggie Petrova, Chloe Bartoli, and a few mystery girls. It was this sort of behavior that enforced Kourtney’s ban, according to TMZ. The publication claimed she wouldn’t let her ex see the kids unless he promised to get sober and clean up his act, but it looks like she’s loosened up a little bit now.

If anything, the reality star is using reverse psychology to keep Scott away from the bottom of a bottle. “Kourtney is hoping spending time with the kids with help motivate him to stay sober,” the People source continues. “She has been down this road before. That Scott takes off for weeks is not anything new to her. She has struggled with feeling angry with him, but also trying to do what’s best for the kids. She wants him to have the best relationship with the kids. Of course there are rules. Scott can’t show up drunk to see the kids.” We’re glad she’s setting up boundaries!

