‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards Gets Married Before Entering Rehab For Substance Abuse

Courtesy of MTV

SURPRISE! Ryan Edwards is a married man! The ‘Teen Mom OG’ stud married fiancée Mackenzie Standifer on May 15 — right before checking himself into rehab for substance abuse problems, according to a shocking new report. Congrats, you two!

Sorry ladies, Ryan Edwards, 26, is officially off the market. His reported marriage to fiancée Mackenzie Standifer, 20, was one of reality television’s best kept secrets…until NOW! The pair tied the knot in an extremely low-key Hamilton Country, Tennessee ceremony in mid-May, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Unfortunately there wasn’t much of a honeymoon for the newlyweds as Ryan checked himself into rehab shorty after. The Teen Mom star’s decision to seek help stemmed from ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout‘s emotional confession that he had a drug problem while they were together.

“Ryan’s f*cked up. I watch it. I see it. I know it,” she confessed on an episode of Teen Mom OG. “He would [go to a treatment center]. It’s everyone around him who’s afraid…afraid of what it will look like, more than his health. “I’m sick of cleaning up his mess.” It seems her powerful words ultimately persuaded Ryan to stop keeping up public appearances and take control of his life, especially for the sake of his 8-year old son, Bentley, whom he shares with Maci. The good news is, Ryan is doing “very well” in rehab and is making a lot of progress, according to E!.

Through the thick and thin, Mackenzie has always been Ryan’s rock! The couple announced their engagement via Instagram in December of 2016. The blonde beauty’s ring was to DIE for, and despite what many followers may think, Ryan did NOT propose on the inside of a Waffle House. The image tagged the foot joint but Mackenzie made it clear that the proposal setting was much more romantic and intimate. “This did not happen at Waffle House!”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to hear that Ryan and Mackenzie tied the knot?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.