Miley Cyrus Brings Crowd To Tears With Heartfelt Song ‘Inspired’ At One Love Manchester

Miley Cyrus put her money where he mouth is at the One Love Manchester concert on June 4! She sang her heart out to raise cash for the victims of the Manchester attack on May 22, and her performance of ‘Inspired’ was on another level.

Wow, Miley Cyrus! The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer blew us away when she took the stage at the One Love Manchester benefit show on June 4. She was helping her pal Ariana Grande, 23, raise money for the fans injured at her May 22 concert, when a terrorist set off a bomb outside of the arena. Her performance of “Inspired” was as passionate as it was beautiful, and we loved every second. See pics of One Love Manchester, here.

“I just want to take a second to look around at all of you.” she said, pausing to talk to the crowd. I want to wrap my arms around each and every one of you and thank you from the bottom of my heart. For me the most important responsibility we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another. Look at what we’re doing today and how important that is! I started Happy Hippy because I wanted to encourage other people to fight for what is right, and that’s how Ariana and I became as close as we are because she was the first artist to say yes to be a part of the movement that I wanted to create. She says that she’s a good role model for so many of you girls and I think that shes proved that by putting this together. Everyone getting back on your feet, I am so proud of you.

Miley looked stunning up on stage, channeling angel vibes. The pop star was wearing a white t-shirt under a glittering white kimono and jean short. And her thigh-high white leather boots? To die for! We loved the relaxed vibe and the ethereal look. So perfect for the inspiring occasion! She also did a quick duet of “Happy” with Pharrell!

Miley immediately wanted to help after hearing what had happened. “Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now,” she posted along with a pic of the duo in animal onesies. “Love love love you …. so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! My most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! All I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war …. no more innocent lives taken …. L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛.” Aww! When she announced that she was joining the show, she said she was “honored to be joining this love fest!”

