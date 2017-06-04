Courtesy of NBC

Greetings from St. Petersburg! In this explosive sneak peek from Megyn Kelly’s one-on-one interview with Vladimir Putin, she boldly asks the Russian President if he’s blackmailing Donald Trump and has any ‘damaging’ information on him that could lead to impeachment.

For the debut on NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, 46, the former FOX journalist traveled all the way to St. Petersburg, Russia to interview Vladimir Putin, 64. It was revealed earlier this week that Megyn was going to moderate a session with the Russian president at the International Economic Forum overseas, but her one-on-one sit down wasn’t confirmed until Thursday morning. The goal of her interview was to get answers about Russia’s curious relationship with Donald Trump and the United States. “[I’m going to] ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together, and beyond,” Megyn said on the Today show.

In the sneak peek, a courageous Megyn straight up asks Putin if he’s blackmailing Trump — and tensions couldn’t be ANY higher with the dramatic background music and the stern look on his face. “There have been questions in America about Donald Trump’s finances. He hasn’t released his tax returns. There have been questions about his secret Russian dossier, which he says is fake, but purports to have blackmail information. Do you have something damaging on our President?” Of course Putin danced around the question during their interview and bashed American journalists for wondering such a preposterous thing. “You’re so creative, your lives must be boring,” he quipped, using an electronic translator.

Ahead of jumping on a plane half way around the world, Megyn celebrated the launch of her new program with NBC — and even threw a subtle diss at Trump. “For this show right now, we’re focused on different things,” the former corporate defense attorney disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter. “Listen, I wouldn’t say no to a sit-down with President Trump, but it’s not necessarily how I want to kick it off. Especially since we’re going to be kicking it off with an interview with Vladimir Putin. How many of those big egos can you fit into one show?” LOL!

