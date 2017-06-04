Ariana Grande Brings BF Mac Miller On Stage At #OneLoveManchester For Surprise Duet

Now THAT’S romance! Mac Miller made a surprise appearance to support his girl Ariana Grande at her ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert on June 4. They even did an adorable duet of ‘The Way’ and ‘Dang!’

We literally can’t even handle how sweet this is! Ariana Grande, 23, had just wrapped up her sweet performance with a high school choir that had the whole stadium in tears when she said “tonight is all about love, am I right?” That’s when she giggled and turned around to wave her man Mac Miller, 25, on stage! The pair teamed up for a duet of their 2013 hit “The Way.” Aww!

The duo continuously exchanged smiles, did goofy little dances together and held hands while slaying the song. However, the sweetest moment of the performance was when Ari grabbed her man at the end and gave him a sweet smooch on the lips. How could she not when he traveled all the way to England to support her One Love Manchester benefit concert! Ari stayed on stage to help Mac with his song “Dang!” too!

A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the tragedy in Manchester on May 22 has brought Mac and Ari closer than ever. “Mac has been an absolute rock for Ariana during these her darkest and most challenging days,” said the source. “Mac has not left her side, holding her at night, helping her fight back the tears. While the bombing has been terrible in every way, it has brought Ariana and Mac closer together than ever as a couple. She doesn’t know how she would be getting through this ordeal without her loving boyfriend.” So touching!

