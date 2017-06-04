Little Mix Wows At Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Concert With Powerful ‘Wings’ Performance

Little Mix rocked it out at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester tribute concert! The girl group totally ruled the stage in a performance of ‘Wings’ you just have to see!

Little Mix held nothing back in their incredible performance of “Wings” at Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday, June 4. The girls gave a heartfelt performance and totally brought the crowd at the Old Trafford in the UK city. “We are so proud to be a part of this incredible day, thank you,” the girls told the crowd. “We wrote this song in the hopes that it would empower people,” they said before launching into a super upbeat rendition of “Wings” that totally had everyone dancing.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock weren’t the only group to help Ariana, 23, raise money for the victims of the tragic Manchester terrorist attack. All the proceeds from the show will go directly to the 22 killed and 64 injured victims’ families who attended Ari’s May 22nd show in Manchester where the attack occurred. Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell, Niall Horan, and Take That all signed on to perform, which was incredible brave and amazing of everyone.

“I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester,” Ariana wrote in a letter four days after the attack. Security at the benefit concert was definitely planned to be intense. “We have dedicated resources, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed,” the statement from Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said in a statement. Bag checks and airport level metal detectors were placed at the entrances for concertgoers to pass through before entering the venue. ““These officers will be spread around the approaching streets, Metrolink stations and at the stadiums themselves,” the Chief said.

Little mix always blows me away omg #OneLoveManchester — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) June 4, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Little Mix’s performance? Our hearts go out to those affected by the Manchester tragedy. You can support the victims’ families at this link.

