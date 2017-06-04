Liam Gallagher Of Oasis Makes Surprise Performance At One Love Manchester

The One Love Manchester concert was already full of emotional highs and love – and then, out came Liam Gallagher! The former Oasis frontman and Manchester native gave a surprise performance, breaking out his old band’s hits and more!

Being that the One Love Manchester concert was happening in – surprise, surprise – Manchester, there was a buzz going around that one of the town’s biggest Oasis — Liam Gallagher, 44, Noel Gallagher, 50, Gem Archer, 50, and Andy Bell, 46 – would reunite, even for just a one-off. While a full on Oasis reunion will have to wait for another day, Liam did come out to surprise the 60,000 people gathered at Manchester’s Old Trafford ground. Along with Coldplay, Liam played “Rock N’ Roll Star” and his solo hit, “Wall of Glass.” Yet, he wasn’t done.

“I want to dedicate this next one to the beautiful people that were killed and injured in the Manchester attack,” Liam said, before breaking into the band’s American breakout hit, “Live Forever.” With lyrics like, Maybe I just want to fly / I want to live / I don’t want to die / Maybe I just want to breathe / maybe I just don’t believe/ Maybe you’re the same as me / we see things they’ll never see / you and I, we’re gonna live forever,” it was a powerful sentiment, saying that despite the terror attacks that hit Manchester (and the subsequent attacks on London Bridge) that the spirit of love and hope will endure forever.

LIVE: Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland performing 'Live Forever' with Liam Gallagher at #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/nWAXl2khPY — Atlas Project (@ColdplayAtlas) June 4, 2017

🎸 I think you're the same as me, we see things they'll never see – @liamgallagher leading the singalong #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/2jYZLokbsi — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 4, 2017

Liam Gallagher sang Live Forever with Chris Martin at #OneLoveManchester tonight. Simply beautiful. pic.twitter.com/RJVeFxR8k5 — Radio X (@RadioX) June 4, 2017

The buzz of a potential Oasis reunion was started by a member of the Black Eyed Peas, of all people. Taboo, 41, tweeted an advert for the One Love Manchester concert on May 30, tagging as many of the performers as he could. Among Justin Bieber, 23, Niall Horan, 23, Katy Perry, 32, and Miley Cyrus, 24, Taboo tagged the official account for Oasis. Taboo said it was a “human error” and he deleted the tweet, but it was far too late as people were excited for the chance to see the Gallagher brothers reunite.

Oasis broke up in 2009 and since then, Liam and Noel haven’t been the friendliest of brothers. In fact, Liam actually shot down the rumor of a reunion while speaking to Radio 1 on May 30. “No, it ain’t. [happening] Everyone knows I love our kid. He doesn’t speak to me, we don’t speak to each other. I’ll speak to him some day….So there is unfinished business there, but we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we’re two little solo boys doing our little things, innit?” he said, according to Sky News. Liam actually held his own tribute show (which doubled as his debut performance as a solo act) on May 31, raising money for the victims of the attack.

There was also talk that the One Love Manchester organizers were trying to talk Noel into joining Coldplay and to sing one of Oasis’s biggest hits. “Don’t Look Back In Anger” has been adopted as an anthem for the attack, according to The Guardian. Following a moment of silence at Manchester’s St. Ann’s Square, a woman named Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, 32, began to sing the song. The 400 other people gathered for the memorial joined in, and a video of the impromptu sing-a-long went viral. Noel actually retweeted the video, giving his love to Mancunians everywhere.

What do you think Of Liam's performance, HollywoodLifers?

