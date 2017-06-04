‘KUWTK’ Recap: Kendall Jenner Debates Cutting Dad Caitlyn Off — ‘She’s So Mean’

Uh oh. Everyone went HAM on Caitlyn Jenner during the June 4 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ after Kim Kardashian read her new memoir and shared her findings with everyone in the family. Kendall was so upset that she said it’s Caitlyn’s own fault that no one wants to talk to her.

Has Caitlyn Jenner been ousted by the Kardashians? Well, considering how mad they are after reading her new memoir, we’d say she’s as good as gone. Kim Kardashian was actually the one who read The Secrets Of My Life on the June 4 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and then she shared all the information she discovered with her family. And unsurprisingly, everyone in the family was upset with what Caitlyn said in her book.

As we told you earlier this week, Caitlyn bashed Kris for “hoarding their money,” blasted the kids for having a hard time with her transition, and said she deliberately didn’t mention the family’s name during her interview with Diane Sawyer because it would have been seen as a “publicity stunt.” Kim and Kourtney took offense to that last comment with Kim explaining that Caitlyn would have never been as famous as she is today without them — “It’s called Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

And when Kendall discovered what was in the book, she said it’s no wonder why everyone keeps pushing Caitlyn away. “She’s so mean,” Kendall cried out. Then, when Kendall was talking to Kris about the book, she called Caitlyn “insane,” so it doesn’t sound like she’ll be getting an invitation to next year’s Thanksgiving dinner. Click here to see more pics from Season 13!

Caitlyn, however, saw things differently. She defended her book during a quick sit-down with Kim, saying, “This book, it’s my story. Everybody has stuff in life that they have to deal with and this was my stuff and this is how I dealt with it.”

