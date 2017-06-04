Khloe Kardashian Shows Love To Tristan With Cavalier Themed Cookies For NBA Finals

Courtesy of Instagram and Courtesy of Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian has got to literally be the sweetest girlfriend! She got some little Cleveland Cavaliers cookies to show her love for BF Tristan Thompson as he gets ready for Game 2 of the NBA Finals!

Khloe Kardashian has proved she’s a hardcore Cleveland Cavaliers fan! The 32 year-old showed off some adorable cookies with her beau Tristan Thompson‘s jersey on them. She even had her nails painted red to match. That was some serious dedication! She’s been trying super hard to keep Tristan positive after the Cavs lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

“Khloe feels awful for Tristan after the Warriors bet the Cavs,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “It was a bit of a demoralizing loss and Tristan feels like he let his teammates down,” the insider explained. Tristan reportedly felt like he didn’t start off the game how he wanted to after going scoreless for the first 22 minutes of play. “LeBron [James, 32] and the guys have got his back, but he still feels terrible.”

Tristan has reportedly been taking it all super hard, but Khloe won’t let him stay bummed for long. “She knows how competitive Tristan is and she’s been desperately trying to cheer him up,” source continued. “Khloe’s been sending her man sweet, loving texts and inspirational quotes. she knows he will bounce back, big time, and she keeps telling him that.” Tristan has obviously got another game ahead of him, but a little cookie from his girl might lift his spirits. The Cavs will take on The Golden State Warriors again on Sunday, June 4 at 8pm EST. Check your local listings for channel information because this game could be like a “wrestling match,” according to Tristan. He said it’s going to be “like WWE down there.” Yikes!

Tristan Thompson on Game 2, esp in the paint: "It's going to be a wrestling match. It's going to be a wrestling match, like WWE down there." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 3, 2017

