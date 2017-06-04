Kourtney Twerks & Kendall Dances After Scott Partied With Topless Woman In London

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are such close sisters they may as well be besties. Kendall is hanging with Kourt during this difficult time in their family to try and take the mama of three’s mind off her issues with Scott Disick. What better way than with some twerking!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kendall Jenner, 21, were having a blast on June 4 when they stopped right where they were in a store to get down and have some fun together as sisters. The siblings looked like they were having a good time shopping when Kendall whipped out her phone to record the two busting some moves in the mirror to some bizarre elevator music — and let’s just say the girls were definitely not taking themselves seriously!

Big sis Kourt squatted down and began to twerk it like no tomorrow in some cute striped pants, a jean jacket, white sneakers and giant purple glasses. Little sis Kendall was gyrating in circles, striking a fake intense pose while wearing ripped jeans, a cropped top, a big fluffy purple coat and a cute brown hat and shades. Kourt found the whole thing so hysterical that eventually she couldn’t continue twerking and fell over laughing.

It looks like Kendall was doing a great job of making sure her sister is having a good time amid her drama with baby daddy Scott Disick, 34. Scott has been acting absolutely wild ever since his trip to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where he was seen hooking up with multiple women and allegedly fell off the wagon, so Kourt banned him from seeing their children. Recently he was spotted partying with a topless woman while visiting London. So a little fun is certainly what Kourt needs right now! Click here to see pics of Scott and Kourtney.

M O O D @kendalljenner A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

