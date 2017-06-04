Kendall Jenner knows how to work it! While all the Kardashian-Jenner girls are super sexy, supermodel Kendall is absolutely stunning. The young celeb was seen walking through New York, sans bra, on June 3 and it was a sight to behold as her white dress had a sheer top!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is used to being the center of attention, whether it be on screen for her family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or on a runway modeling the latest haute couture designs. But on June 3, Kendall grabbed our attention in a much more casual location for a very sexy reason. The model was walking the streets of NYC wearing a gorgeous white dress with a sheer top — and no bra! *Insert whistle here*

The second youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan strutted her stuff in the monochrome white frock that gave us a glimpse at her perky bosom (not to mention her nipples!) through the fabric. We absolutely loved Kendall’s look, as the dress’ sexiness didn’t stop with the sheer cups. The frock gripped Kendall at the waist with a corset and was held up with spaghetti straps that really highlighted her fit figure. Her legs were also on full display under the short skirt. And believe us, Kendall has legs for days! Click here to see pics of Kendall’s La Perla campaign.

If you weren’t a fan of Kendall’s drop dead gorgeous dress, we’re sure you will still find her chic accessories appealing. Kendall sported some white leather boots, a pair of classy oval sunglasses, two jumbo gold hoop earrings, a little fluffy pink purse and, of course, her phone — a timeless look indeed. The raven-haired beauty piled her hair up in a half up, half down ponytail and bounced along the streets without a care in the world.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s sexy, chic white dress? Give us all your thoughts below!

