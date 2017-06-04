Katy Perry Slays Powerful One Love Manchester Performance Of ‘Roar’ & ‘Part Of Me’

Katy Perry is such a gem! She was determined to help Ariana Grande honor the people who died when a manic bombed her performance in Manchester, and proved it with her amazing renditions of ‘Part of Me’ and ‘Roar’ at the benefit concert on June 4.

Cheers to Katy Perry! The gorgeous 32-year-old singer slayed the stage at One Love Manchester, a benefit show put together by Ariana Grande, 23, to raise money for people affected by the bombing on May 22. Katy sang a stripped down version of “Part of Me” and an empowered rendition of “Roar”, and looked utterly amazing while honoring the lives lost in the vicious and nonsensical attack. See pics of the concert, here.

“Thank you Ariana for your courage and strength,” she said, tears welling in her eyes. “It’s not easy to always choose love is it? Especially in moments like these it can be hard to do. But love conquers fear and love conquers hate. This love that you choose gives us strength and that strength gives us power.” That’s when Katy begged fans to “touch the person next to you, make human contact, tell them I love you, look in their eyes, say I love you!” What a beautiful moment.

K.P. looked gorgeous during the performance. She wore a massive feathery white coat, looking angelic in front of the clouds and setting sun. Her blonde pixie cut was stunning, and her eyes looked fierce rimmed with kohl colored liner. Yas queen!

Katy was thrilled to be invited to join the show, sharing a posted on Instagram on May 30 with the message “the music community stands together with love and in solidarity. I am humbled to be a part of this show ❤️🇬🇧.” When the attack first happened, Katy was quick to send her love, tweeting that she was “praying for everyone at @ ArianaGrande’s show,” and “broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. .” We love that she turned her pain into effort to help some of the victims of this senseless tragedy.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Katy’s performance? Let us know!

