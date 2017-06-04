Justin Bieber Holds Back Tears During His Heartfelt Performance At One Love Manchester

Justin Bieber had plenty of love for all those at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert on June 4. In fact, Biebs kicked off his performance with ‘Love Yourself,’ before delivering an emotional, tearful message of love to the victims of the Manchester attack.

This may have been the most emotional concert of Justin Bieber’s life. The 23-year-old appeared in front of 50,000-plus fans at the Old Trafford stadium as part of the “One Love Manchester” event, a tribute to those killed in the suicide bombing that struck the city on May 22. If there were any show for Biebs to bring his A-game, this was it and he delivered. Justin came out with a guitar, saying “it’s an honor for me to be here. Maybe I should just play some music?” All the Beliebers in the audience certainly agreed, and he begun to play an acoustic version of “Love Yourself”

From there, Justin – who was all bundled up to endure the cold Manchester night – sung his song “Cold Water.” No one was feeling cold, because the love everyone felt at the night kept them warm. Before Justin sang, he led the thousands of fans at Old Trafford in a chant of “Love.” Before leaving the stage, Justin had every single fan there chant “We Love You” to all those victims who survived the horrible suicide bomber – as well as to the families of the 22 people killed in the attack.

Always loved @justinbieber! He agrees w/ me that #LoveWillWin! People may hate, but he has a good 💗 + I'm glad he's here. #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/qnThxJIZ0M — Z100 New York (@Z100NewYork) June 4, 2017

For all those involved, the shadow of the horrible terrorist attack was still fresh in their mind. Following an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, a suicide bomber named Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a “ball bearing bomb” that killed 22 other people. Among his victims were an 8-year-old schoolgirl and an 18-year-old fan named Georgina Callander. More than 100 other people were injured in the attack, according to Rolling Stone. As authorities continued to investigate Salaman’s terror network, 14 people were arrested in connection with the attack.

Following the attack, many Beliebers urged Justin to cancel his upcoming U.K. shows, as he’s scheduled to play Cardiff on June 30 and London on July 2. However, Justin’s manager – and one of main forces that brought the “One Love Manchester” show together – Scooter Braun, 35, received many pleas from fans to call off the gigs, but there hasn’t been any cancellations announced.

“Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy,” Ariana, 23, said in a statement on her social media accounts, per Variety. “So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honor the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life”

What do you think about Justin’s performance, HollywoodLifers?

