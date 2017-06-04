Joseline Hernandez Wants Her Own Reality Show After Quitting ‘L&HH: Atlanta’

Joseline Hernandez may be done with ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ but no one ever said she was done with reality TV. After Joseline announced she was quitting the show on June 1, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she would love her own series!

She’s out, and she’s fine with it. After Joseline Hernandez, 30, announced on June 1 that she would be leaving Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta her fans were totally shocked and devastated. But never fear Puerto Rican Princess Lovers, Stevie J‘s ex is already thinking of what will be her next move and she’s got some good ideas. A sources tells us that she’s actually interested in continuing her reality TV work, especially if she gets to follow in the foot steps of one of her role models — Ice-T‘s wife, Coco Austin.

“Joseline really looks to Coco Austin as her life inspiration,” an insider close to Joseline told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves Coco’s body, her look, her sense of humor, and what she’s made of her life. Coco’s a great mom, has an amazing marriage, and a super successful career. If Joseline were to style herself after anyone, it would be Coco, and she would love to have her own reality show, along the lines of Ice Loves Coco.” Click here to see pics of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Okay, we would totally watch a reality show starring Joseline! She was already one of our absolute favorites on LHH and we would be so excited to continue following her journey, especially because we were so heartbroken when we thought we’d never see her on the show again! After appearing on the VH1 reality TV series since 2012, this week Joseline announced she was quitting due to issues with producer Mona Scott-Young, 51, saying that she would air plenty of her dirty laundry.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Joseline having her own reality TV show? Would you watch it? Do you love her admiration for Coco? Give us all your thoughts below!

