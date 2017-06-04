Ariana Grande Engaged To Mac Miller? — Performs Concert With Ring On Special Finger

Courtesy of Twitter

Check out that bling bling! During Ariana Grande’s One Love benefit concert, eagle-eyed fans in the audience noticed she performed with a gorgeous diamond ring on THAT special finger. Could she be engaged to boyfriend Mac Miller?

Did we just uncover a secret engagement between Ariana Grande, 23, and Mac Miller, 25? Because that would be seriously amazing. The “Side To Side” singer hit the stage on June 4 to perform for the One Love benefit concert in Manchester, and while her performance was a real show-stopper, some fans were distracted by the stunning diamond ring on her finger. Members of the audience were moved to tears by her rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” and she was even joined by boyfriend Mac Miller at one point! The couple shared an adorable hug and kiss on stage, but what are the chances that they’re actually engaged? Let’s investigate.

Firstly, the petite songstress is totally head over heels for her rapper beau and truly thinks he’s The One. “They talk about marriage all the time with each other, almost to the point where friends are rolling their eyes over it,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in November when the “honeymoon stage” was in “full throttle.” Now that Ariana and Mac have advanced to the next level of their relationship, is it time to start thinking about a wedding? She’s reportedly already chosen the style of her gown and is considering tying the knot on the East Coast where she and Mac are both from.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. There’s also contrary evidence that suggests she and Mac are NOT engaged. Back in January, the “Into You” songstress posted two photos of herself on Instagram wearing a ring on that same finger. It could be a lucky charm sort of thing. Regardless of the truth, Arianators are just dying to see their idol walk down the isle and exchange “I dos” with the man of her dreams. “My heart is screaming yes!!!.” one thrilled fan wrote in response to the picture. “You keep slaying girl,” another added. Our dreams might be coming true sooner than later!

IS ARIANA GRANDE ENGAGED. MY HEART YES — iman (@imanshakoor) June 5, 2017

Is Ariana grande engaged? That ring is stunning — Eloise Mallé ☁️ (@eloisefaye1) June 4, 2017

Wait are mac miller and Ariana grande engaged.. — noodle (@pukecarpet) May 24, 2017

