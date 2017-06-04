Did Steph Curry Get Subtle Dig In At LeBron James Super Fan Rihanna? Listen & Decide

Rihanna caused a stir at Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but did Steph Curry just throw some shade her way? Listen to what he said and tell us if you think he dissed her or her megafan LeBron James!

Stephen Curry knew Rihanna might have been the center of attention at Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but there’s one place she’s not: the Golden State Warriors locker room playlist. The star player got asked before Game 2 on Sunday, June 4, “You haven’t banned Rihanna’s music from the locker room playlist?” Steph just shook his head a little and said, “I don’t think it was on there to begin with.” Whoa! Do you think superfan LeBron James could have taken that as dig about his taste in music?

Steph has been trying to diffuse any potential drama that might distract his teammates as they fight to bring home the championship. He already told Kevin Durant not to answer a “trap question” about his buzzed about “stare down” with Rihanna during Game 1. People started wondering if Kevin gave RiRi a look after she bowed to LeBron from the sideline.

Reporter: "You haven't banned Rihanna's music from the locker room playlist?" Steph: "I don't think it was on there to begin with." pic.twitter.com/nnGsCzUNFu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 3, 2017

In any case, Rihanna looked incredible at the game in an all black ensemble that we were totally obsessed with. She managed to show off her cleavage while still rocking an oversized jacket. Rihanna proved that she was not about to get herself down after reports circulated saying that she was pregnant. The “Desperado” singer has always looked drop-dead gorgeous and the NBA Finals were definitely no exception. Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers starts at 8pm EST. Check your local listings for channel information.

HollywoodLifers, do you think threw some shade at Rihanna and LeBron? Tell us your thoughts in the poll above and comments below!