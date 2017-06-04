Courtesy of Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian looks… different. Lip injections certainly run in her family, and now it appears she has taken a few beauty notes from younger sister Kylie Jenner. Fans can’t stop buzzing about the Good American designer’s larger-than-life pout!

It seems Kylie Jenner, 19, has sparked an ongoing trend in her family! Taking to Snapchat on June 4, Khloe Kardashian, 32, puckered up in front of the camera in bright pink lipstick. Many fans noticed that her pout looked a little bigger than before and also took on a different shape, almost as if her lips were swollen. The Good American designer basically filmed herself all day long, giving followers plenty of time to observe her potential lip injections. Khloe documented her day from the back of a car to an outdoor venue with a backdrop covered in green ivy leaves. Definitely didn’t seem like she was trying to hide anything from the public. Fans have been speculating about the injections for a few weeks now after watching her on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality star ALMOST spilled the beans on an episode of KUWTK when Kim Kardashian noticed her smile looked different in photographs. Khloe didn’t mention anything about the actual injections but acknowledged that her sister was right! Then there’s the question of makeup. Did lip liners play a role in her larger pout? Kylie often does her family’s makeup for interviews and press events, so it wouldn’t be completely out of the ordinary. Then again, the youngest Jenner insisted her lips were completely natural for MONTHS and tried to convince us that makeup did the trick…yeah right.

The Kardashian/Jenner ladies are used to hearing rumors about their bodies, and while most shake off the speculations, Kendall Jenner was actually hurt. Kylie felt so bad for her sister than she stood up to the bullies who were going OFF on social media. “You guys, Kendall let me over-line her lips today with lip liner and now everyone thinks she got lip injections. Sorry Kendall.” We can’t keep with with these ladies’ pouts anymore!

Khloe on spill your guts or fill your guts is so funny because she can't even laugh cause her lip injections — leanne (@vmpreweeknd) January 13, 2017

Who's gonna tell khloe that her lip injections look terrible? — Ꮶemlie. (@kemliee_) June 3, 2017

Khloe can chill on these lip injections — Baartman's Revenge (@honey_of_life) March 27, 2017

Idc what anyone thinks I want to look like an off brand Khloe Kardashian just pre lip injections @khloekardashian ur my fav — Abbie Bowers (@abbie_bowers) May 26, 2017

Khloe K has done so much lip injections that she can't even close her mouth completely pic.twitter.com/Ra5VvPWx1t — isadoramota (@isadora__mota) June 1, 2017

And I can tell khloe just got some fresh lip injections for this episode — Miss Kiesha. (@ShauntelReyna) April 10, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe had lip injections? Tell us your thoughts below!

