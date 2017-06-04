Derek Fisher Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Shockingly Flipping SUV With GF Inside

This is terrifying. Derek Fisher has been arrested under the suspicion that he was driving under the influence after crashing an SUV very early in the morning on June 4. The most horrific part of the accident was that his girlfriend, Gloria Govan, was inside the vehicle when it flipped over!

Former NBA star Derek Fisher, 42, was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a horrifying car crash on the 101 Freeway near Sherman Oaks, Calif. on June 4, according to CBS News. The California Highway Patrol said the former Los Angeles Lakers guard and ex-New York Knicks head couch was driving northbound east of the 405 Freeway interchange when his 2015 Cadillac SUV veered off to the right shoulder just after 3 a.m. Click here to see pics of celebrity mugshots.

The car continued to skid and proceeded to crash into the raised curb and then the rail, until it finally flipped over. Derek and his girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan, who was seated next to him in the passenger side of the car, were helped out of the vehicle. Luckily, no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the terrifying crash. After the authorities reportedly conducted a DUI evaluation on the former baller, Derek was taken into custody without resisting arrest.

Derek had a long career in the NBA spanning 20 years and played for the Lakers for 13 of those years. Further into his career he became the president of the National Basketball Players Association. After retiring from basketball he became the head coach of the New York Knicks in 2014. However, he was fired in February 2016 after the team didn’t do as well as the Knicks president had hoped they would under Derek’s leadership. On Jan. 3, Derek was the victim of a huge jewelry robbery in which thieves stole five of his championship rings.

